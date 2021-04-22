Get a First Look at 90 Day: Foody Call, a Spinoff Where Alums Talk Love and Sex While Cooking
Six 90 Day Fiancé couples answer fans' most burning questions in 90 Day: Foody Call, which premieres May 29 on discovery+
The couples of 90 Day Fiancé are heating things up in the kitchen for a new spinoff.
In 90 Day: Foody Call, the stars of the TLC reality series answer fans' burning questions while preparing dishes from their home country. It premieres May 29 on disovery+.
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the upcoming cooking show, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester talk foreplay over an open flame. "For me, I told Syngin I need a lot more romance," she explains in the clip. "I love to have candles lit. I love to have a nice little dinner first. I like to be worked up before we even get to foreplay."
Maduro met Colchester when he was bartending in South Africa before they settled down in the United States and got married during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé.
RELATED: 90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Fernanda Breaks Up with Robby After Revealing Move to Miami
(Colchester is currently recovering from a hiking accident that occurred last week. He broke one ankle, severely sprained the other, and said it will take "six to eight weeks" for his injuries to fully heal.)
In 90 Day: Foody Call, Robert and Anny talk threesomes, while David and Annie Toborowsky broach the topic of favorite body parts. The show also stars couples Sasha and Emily Larin, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, and Russ and Paola Mayfield.
"Get some nice sexy lingerie. If he doesn't like it, just go ahead and enjoy yourself," recommends Paola. She and Russ have been married since the first season, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Axel, 2, on New Year's Day in 2019.
Meanwhile, Loren proudly exclaims, "We have a great sex life!" Loren and Alexei announced last month that they're expecting their second baby, after welcoming son Shai, 1, in April 2020. The pair got married during season 3.
Hear all the couples' most intimate secrets — and maybe pick up a few cooking tips — on 90 Day: Foody Call, premiering May 29 on discovery+.
