Get Disney's At-Home Dole Whip Recipe — Plus See All the New Park Treats for Dole Whip Day

It's a big day for Dole Whip enthusiasts!

Thursday marks Dole Whip Day at Disney, which means fans of the frozen treat get to celebrate the iconic dessert that the parks have been serving up for decades. Along with a score of new Dole Whip menu items across Disney parks, the company has released an updated recipe so fans can enjoy it at home, too!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The frozen pineapple creation only calls for three basic ingredients — 1/2 to 3/4 cup pineapple juice, 2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks and 1 cup of dairy-free vanilla ice cream. When making four servings, all you have to do is place all three ingredients in a blender and blend it together.

While making Dole Whip at home is fun and simple, if you're there in person there are plenty of tasty ways to enjoy all things pineapple at Disney parks and resorts. Here are several new flavors to try, along with signature classics.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

1. Churro Pineapple DOLE Whip

If you're visiting Aulani resort in Hawaii, be sure to give this brand new Dole creation a taste. Available at Ulu Cafe, the frozen delight is made with Li Hing fresh pineapple. It will be on the menu from July 19 to July 21.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

2. DOLE Whip Cupcake

Available at Disney's Contemporary Resort in the Contempo Café, this reimagined take on the signature Disney dessert is the ultimate pineapple cupcake. The mini yellow cake is filled with Dole Whip mousse and topped with a cherry. It will be on the menu from July 21 to August 20.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

3. Peach Bellini Float

Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs is known for its Dole Whip floats, and this new permanent menu item delivers a fun twist on the classic swirly treat. The drink-dessert hybrid is simply orange Dole Whip swirled in a refreshing peach bellini.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

4. DOLE Whip Key Lime Martini

Find this zesty adult-only option at Disney's Old Key West Resort. Made with lime Dole Whip and Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, the new martini is available through July 24.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

5. Simba Sunset

You can't go wrong with a classic! This park mainstay, available at Tamu Tamu in Disney's Animal Kingdom, is Dole Whip mixed with strawberry flavoring.

DOLE Whip Day at Disney parks Credit: Disney Parks

6. Pineapple Float