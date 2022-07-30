Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier share their favorite hearty dinner, which is featured in Erin's Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook
Advertisement
Credit: L A R S E N & TA L B E R T
Erin and Ben Napier have transformed their small town of Laurel, Miss., making over its charming homes one by one over six seasons of their HGTV series. They've also turned the area into a popular destination for fans, who stroll the historic district, snack around Scotsman Food Truck Park and visit the couple's two shops: Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store. For a taste of Laurel anywhere, make Erin's favorite spaghetti dinner, which she features in her Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook.
Watch the Napiers' new series Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE on HGTV and streaming on discovery+.
Following
Credit: Jen Causey
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 1 lb. ground chuck
- 1 lb. ground pork
- ¾ cup dry bread crumbs
- 3 oz.s Parmesan cheese, grated (about ¾ cup)
- ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 6 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tablespoons), divided
- 2 large eggs
- ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoons black pepper, divded
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 (28-oz.) cans crushed tomatoes
- 1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled plum tomatoes
- ½ cup (4 oz.) dry red wine
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 2 lbs.s uncooked spaghetti
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Combine ground chuck, pork, bread crumbs, Parmesan, ¼ cup parsley, milk, 1 tablespoon garlic, eggs and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper with your hands. Roll into 1½-inch balls; place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze until firm, 10 minutes.
- Step 2Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high. Working in 2 batches, brown meatballs on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Do not wipe pot clean.
- Step 3Reduce heat to medium. Add onion and 1 tablespoon garlic; cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 6 minutes. Stir in crushed and whole tomatoes, wine, ¼ cup parsley, sugar and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer, breaking up tomatoes using the back of a spoon, for 20 minutes. Stir in meatballs; reduce heat to medium low, and simmer 1 hour.
- Step 4Cook spaghetti according to package directions, and top with meatballs and sauce.