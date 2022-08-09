Get a Sneak Peek of Guy Fieri's Celebrity Food Game Show 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'

Maria Menounos, tWitch, and magicians Penn Jillette and Teller are just some of the stars competing on Guy's Ultimate Game Night, premiering August 31

Published on August 9, 2022

Celebrities are heading to Flavortown for Guy Fieri's new food-themed game show!

Guy's Ultimate Game Night invites stars to tap into their culinary knowledge as they face off in word puzzles, trivia, and other foodie challenges. In the clip above, it's clear the stars' antics turn chaotic and fun in the best way possible as they compete in the Flavortown Lounge.

"Are you ready to have your minds blown," Fieri says in the opening of the video as the camera pans to contestants getting sprayed with confetti at a table. "We built the Flavortown Lounge. We invited a bunch of our friends. We're raising money for charity. And the competition gets crazy."

Food Network star Antonia Lofaso joins Fieri in hosting duties, at one point playfully pushing around contestant and TV host Charissa Thompson in a shopping cart.

"This has been one of the most fun food shows I have ever been a part of," she says. "I get to be Guy's partner in charades. I get to be his partner in Cooktionary."

Host Guy Fieri, as seen on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, Season 1.
Courtesy of Food Network

A group of big names appear and compete, including magicians Penn Jillette and Teller, who have some thoughts on the Food Network star's new show.

"Guy's Ultimate Game Night is complete chaos," Jillette quips in the spot.

Other stars who join in on the fun include tWitch, Ross Matthews, Lauren Ash and Maria Menounos. Throughout each episode, teams of three stars compete in five rounds of culinary-inspired games. While there are some classics like hot potato and charades, the competitors also play hands-on food competitions. In one challenge, they have to put together a pizza that looks like Fieri and in another, they decorate a cake without looking at what's in front of them.

The best part? The guests are competing for the chance to win prizes for a charity of their choice.

During one moment in the clip, the stars jokingly pull the ultimate trophy out of Fieri's hands and he reminds them, "You're doing this all in the name of charity!"

Guy's Ultimate Game Night premieres on Wednesday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

