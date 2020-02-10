Get a Sneak Peek of Episode 2 of McMILLION$, the HBO Series About McDonald’s Rigged Monopoly Game

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from McMILLION$ episode 1.

The HBO docu-series McMILLION$ has got thousands of people McHooked.

By the end of the first episode of the true crime show, which premiered on Feb. 3, viewers have the full scope of how the FBI began to investigate the ex-cop who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game in 2001. But is what they did entrapment? A first look at the second episode explains the answer to that question.

In the clip above, shared exclusively with PEOPLE by HBO, the Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted the case, Mark Devereaux, gets right to it.

“When the FBI took a film crew to a winner, that winner had already contacted Simon Marketing [the firm hired by the fast food chain to run the promotion], hence McDonald’s, claiming to be a winner. They’re already saying, ‘I did this and this is how I obtained this game piece,'” says Devereaux. “An individual could never claim that’s entrapment because they did it before the law enforcement was involved.”

RELATED: McDonald’s Is Celebrating 50 Years of the Shamrock Shake with a New Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Image zoom Million dollar winner Michael Hoover

The “they” in Devereaux’s example is the first alleged prizewinner you’re introduced to in episode 1, Michael Hoover. The schemer is contacted by McDonald’s to shoot a video after he claimed to win a $1 million game piece. Hoover goes on to explain how he found the piece in a PEOPLE Magazine (we’re innocent here!) that he purchased at a grocery store after a trip to the beach left his original copy soaked in ocean water.

It’s not until Hoover goes home and calls a friend to boast about how the film crew bought his story that the FBI realizes they have a real case on their hands.

“We weren’t saying, ‘Say this, say this and say that,’ ” Devereaux continues in the clip above. “We were saying, ‘How? What? Where? Who?’ Those are just opportunities for him to fill in the blanks and tell us what he wants to tell us.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Unusual McDonald’s Order in New Super Bowl Commercial

If you’ve found yourself clamoring for more McMILLION$, it’s easy to see why. The show has the ultimate trifecta at the center of it: a billion dollar company, true crime, and a mob storyline that’ll have you feeling nostalgic for the Sopranos days.

Image zoom FBI Special Agent, Doug Mathews

With one episode already down, here are the answers to a few of the questions you might now be asking yourself.

How many episodes am I in for?

McMILLION$ is a six-part series, each between 52 and 56 minutes long. They air on Mondays until the season finale on March 9.

Who are the characters to know in this series?

Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson is the ex-cop turned head of security at Simon Marketing and the FBI’s prime suspect. Doug Mathews is the special agent who went undercover to expose the crime ring. He’s quickly become a fan-favorite for his boisterous personality and irrelevant side stories. Other key players include Devereaux, and Jacobson’s co-conspirator, Gennaro “Uncle Jerry” Colombo.

Have I heard this story before?

Probably! The crimes, and subsequent arrests, played out on national television in the fall of 2001. Why you might not be familiar with that many details is because the case was overshadowed by the September 11 terrorist attacks.

How can I watch it again?

McMILLION$ airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on HBO.