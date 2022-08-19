Get a First Look at Netflix's 'Chef's Table: Pizza' Plus All the Food Shows Coming This Fall

Netflix's Chef's Table is complete with all the toppings this season.

The long-running show, which follows different chefs from around the world in each episode, is back and is all about pizza.

Chef's Table: Pizza starts streaming on Sept. 7 with six 45-minute episodes, PEOPLE can announce exclusively. It joins six seasons of the hit show, Chef's Table: Pastry and Chef's Table: BBQ.

For the latest iteration, chefs from places like Arizona, Italy and Japan bring viewers inside their kitchens to demonstrate what the perfect slice means to them.

The lineup of impressive chefs includes Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Ann Kim, Franco Pepe, Yoshihiro Imai and Sarah Minnick.

Along with the new series announcement on Friday, Netflix also announced the return of several hit series, including The Great British Baking Show Collection 10. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the baking tent with a new group of amateur bakers this fall. And that's not it for the beloved franchise. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 will return on Nov. 18.

Netflix

October and November are set to have a stacked lineup of food-inspired shows, including the highly anticipated Easy-Bake Battle, hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Based on Hasbro's Easy-Bake Oven, the series will feature talented home chefs competing and only cooking with one of the nostalgic toys. The ultra-creative show will premiere on Oct. 12.

Of course, Netflix also has some Halloween tricks up their sleeve. Nailed It! season 7 returns on Oct. 5 with host Nicole Byer, as the bake-off features spooky desserts and fun competition.

Somebody Feed Phil is returning for season 6 on Oct. 18. It will follow the Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels to Croatia, Nashville, Santiago and more to share local cuisine with viewers.

Netflix

Hungry for more competition shows? The brand-new show, Drink Masters, premieres on Oct. 28, featuring 12 of the foremost mixologists worldwide competing in several challenges to be crowned the Ultimate Drink Master.

And there's good news for snack enthusiasts! Snack vs. Chef, an eight-episode series hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, will drop on Nov. 30 and showcases 12 chefs tasked with recreating classic snacks, ultimately vying for $50,000.

Rounding out the highly anticipated list is Cook at all Costs with a premiere date of Dec. 16. Throughout eight episodes, three home cooks bid on ingredients using a pool of $25,000 each. The competitors will have to decide if being thrifty is the way to go since the winner will ultimately win the remaining funds.