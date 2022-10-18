Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Get Their Celebrity Friends to Compete in Bar Games on 'Barmageddon'

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing the fun and games to Nashville.

The friends and The Voice castmates are both starring in and executive producing USA Network's Barmageddon, premiering on Dec. 5, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The game show that will take place in Shelton's Music City bar, Ole Red, is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, and the three stars invite their celebrity friends to battle it out in a slew of creative bar games.

"Barmageddon is a show where the celebrities you love give viral video sensations a shot at redemption, playing some crazy games," Daly explains in the exclusive trailer above. "It's a show that's shot right here in Nashville, Tennessee, in Blake's bar, Ole Red. This is your home. This is your bar."

"I have literally slept here," Shelton quips.

Daly then introduces Bella, the host who gets a front-row seat to the "ludicrous" shenanigans.

"It's so much fun seeing all of these celebrities letting loose," says Bella.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton , Carson Daly. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the star contestants, including Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, who competes against Sheryl Crow. Sasha Banks and Brie Bella take their game off the WWE stage and into the southern bar, while Trace Adkins, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lil Rel Howery, Malin Akerman, Chris Young, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Jay Pharoah, Martin Kove, Kane Brown, and Elle King battle it out, too.

"I'm horny as hell, so I'm ready," singer King hilariously says in the trailer.

"With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me," Shelton jokes in the video as Stefani is introduced as a guest. "For sure," agrees Daly.

The clip features a sneak peek of Stefani's challenges, showcasing her and Daly wearing silly "beer goggles."

"This is drunk. This is like when-you-agreed-to-marry-Blake-Shelton drunk," Daly jokes through blurred vision.

Daly describes the "over-the-top" games the stars play as ones "that are basically in your local bar, but they're just bigger and better." In each episode, two celebrities compete against each other in five games, including air cannon cornhole, keg curling and more twists on classics.

In the sneak peek, Daly explains that even if competitors lose a game, they have a chance to spin the Wheel of Redemption to rack up their score. "If they're willing to do what's on that wheel, you're right back in the game," he says. The video spotlights one example of redemption — in an outdoor bar, Shelton and Daly make Crow take a shot made with tequila, tabasco sauce and mayonnaise, which she attempts to take down in small sips.

"When people watch Barmageddon, that's your ticket to have the most fun you could ever imagine on TV," Daly says.

There's plenty of good music involved at Ole Red, too. Crow and Stefani both hit the stage to sing, as seen in the trailer, and Shelton performs sing-alongs with Ole Red's band.

Barmageddon premieres Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.