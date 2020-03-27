Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The pastry chef at Louix Louis restaurant inside the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto shares his crunchy, tangy twist on the holiday favorite.

Gerald Tan’s Deviled Eggs with Crispy Shallots

1/4 cup yellow mustard seeds

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 shallots or 1/2 small onion, very thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)

1 cup vegetable oil

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Paprika, for garnish

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

1. Rinse mustard seeds in a fine mesh strainer; drain. Stir together rinsed mustard seeds, cold water, vinegar, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small pot. Bring to a boil over medium; immediately remove from heat. Let cool to room temperature. Pour mixture into a small sealable container; seal and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

2. Meanwhile spread sliced shallots evenly on a baking sheet lined with paper towels; let stand 15 minutes.

3. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium low. Stir in shallots; cook, stirring often until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels using a slotted spoon.

4. Slice eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks, and set whites aside. Process egg yolks, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a food processor until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds.

5. Transfer yolk mixture to a pastry bag with the tip snipped off. Pipe mixture into egg-white halves. Sprinkle tops with crispy shallots. Scoop mustard seeds from brine; strain off excess liquid, and spoon seeds onto eggs. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and chopped parsley.

Quick tip! If you don’t have mustard seeds, try dry-mustard powder (which is simply ground mustard seeds). Simmer and steep as directed in step 1, and drizzle over eggs before serving.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes