This Tiny Electric Grill Can Cook Food for More Than 15 People at a Time — and It’s on Sale

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate the end of summer than by getting together with friends and family and firing up the grill. But what if you don’t exactly have enough space for a traditional grill? Enter: the George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor and Outdoor Electric Grill, the solution to help you serve up enough burgers and hot dogs for guests in a small backyard — or even in your living room.
Summer and grilling go hand in hand, so even if you’re tight on space, you can enjoy all of the incredible dishes outdoor cooking produces thanks to the George Foreman electric grill. Whether you’re entertaining indoors or outdoors, the 240-square-inch circular grill will get the job done. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop, but big enough to make over 15 servings at once. Plus, it comes with a detachable stand for an easy outdoor setup.
Worried about grilling inside? The George Foreman Indoor and Outdoor Grill is fully electric, so charcoal, flames, and propane aren’t required. It even comes with five different heat settings to help you cook to your preferences. And cleanup is a breeze thanks to its durable nonstick coating and sloped grilling surface, which helps to remove messy fat and grease from your food for a meal that’s both tastier and healthier.
If you’re looking to scoop up an indoor-outdoor electric grill before the holiday weekend, you’re in luck. Not only is it available at Walmart, but it’s also on sale for just $75. We have a feeling a deal this good on a George Foreman grill is going to be a hot commodity for Labor Day weekend, so hurry and add it to your shopping cart below.
Buy It! George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor and Outdoor Electric Grill, $74.99 (orig. $99); walmart.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.