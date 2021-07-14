No Backyard? This $29 Indoor Grill Sears Burgers and Hot Dogs to Perfection in Minutes

George Foreman grills are undeniably popular for perfectly searing meats and vegetables in minutes. And for the price, the brand simply can't be beat. The $29 indoor grill and panini press does more than many others in its category, and avoids the cleanup woes and cooking times of traditional grills. The electric grill preheats as soon as it's plugged in, and cooks everything from burgers to chicken breasts in as little as 10 minutes, earning it praise from reviewers who call it the "best indoor grill ever."