George Clooney Slays a Dragon for Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer in New Nespresso Commercial

George Clooney is returning to the screen — this time playing a knight in shining armor.

In Nespresso’s newest commercial titled “The Quest”, the actor is suited up in order to slay a dragon for none other than Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer.

“I’ve slain your dreaded dragon,” Clooney says as he busts through a door where Dormer is sitting on a throne.

“For saving the kingdom, what dost thou desire,” asks Dormer, playing a queen not far from her character on the hit HBO show.

After pondering her question, Clooney, 57, then walks out from the movie screen and makes his way across New York City — via the subway and a double decker bus — to find the closest Nespresso shop, where he enjoys a cup of coffee.

“I’ve been working with Nespresso for many years and I’m thrilled to be back on set,” says Clooney, who has been a brand ambassador since 2006. “This time I get to work with the very talented Natalie Dormer and live out my fantasy of playing the role of a medieval knight.”

Dormer says working with Clooney was a “dream come true.”

“He is such a joy and he’s so funny. I’ve been enjoying his work for years, so finally getting to meet and work with him was fantastic,” she adds.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, the pair joke about their extravagant costumes. “George is going to wear the corset next time,” says Dormer. Adds Clooney: “Oh, I’ll wear a corset.”

Nespresso has been encouraging people to be more proactive about recycling, which Clooney has helped support.

“Younger generations are now very invested in recycling, and as a whole, we are much more aware of our consumption,” Clooney says. “It’s important for companies to drive innovation to safeguard our planet’s future. Nespresso has really made it as easy as possible to recycle and I’m very happy and very proud to work for the company because of that.”

He also stars in a 30-second film as part of the campaign, titled “Really, George?”, which features many of the people responsible for every stage of the coffee growing process.

“We share a commitment to sustainability and supporting the livelihoods of farmers and their families, as without them, we wouldn’t have this great coffee,” he says. “Starring alongside them in the campaign is a real honor.”