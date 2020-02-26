George Clooney 'Saddened' That Nespresso Reportedly Used Coffee from Farms Utilizing Child Labor

George Clooney is addressing the recent controversy surrounding Nespresso.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is considered “the face” of the coffee brand, told Deadline he was “saddened” on Tuesday after British program Dispatches reported that Nespresso has been linked to child labor farms.

According to the outlet, reporter Anthony Barnett was given access to farms in Guatemala — the world’s 10th largest coffee producer — where Barnett said he saw children working on the farm.

“Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12 I’m uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labor,” Clooney, 58, said. “That’s why I joined the Sustainability advisory board of Nespresso seven years ago along with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International, and the Fair Labour Association among many others with the goal then, as it remains to this day to improve the lives of farmers.”

“We knew it was a big project when it started 7 years ago, and honestly I was surprised and saddened to see this story,” he continued. “Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve.”

Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso, also released a statement to Deadline, claiming that the company, “has zero tolerance of child labour.”

“It is unacceptable,” Le Cunff said. “Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately. In this case, we’ve launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and whether they supply Nespresso.”

“We will not resume purchases of coffee from farms in this area until the investigation is closed,” he added. “Any issues we uncover will be dealt with diligently and firm action will be taken.”

Since becoming an ambassador for Nespresso, Clooney has appeared in various commercials for the brand. In 2018, he starred in a commercial titled “The Quest”, where he suited up to slay a dragon for Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer.

The year prior, he appeared in “Comin Home,” a commercial which saw the actor time-travel through some of the most iconic movies scenes, such as riding shotgun with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, in the backseat of Janet Leigh’s car before she makes a fateful turn into the Bates Motel in Psycho, and on the back of Peter Fonda’s motorcycle in Easy Rider.