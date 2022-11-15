George Clooney Reunites with Jean Dujardin for Comedy Nespresso Commercial

George Clooney is once again battling Jean Dujardin.

The two actors are reunited in a new Nespresso campaign for the first time in eight years, during which they test the limits of just how far they're willing to go for a cup of coffee.

As Dujardin, 50, enters Clooney's Parisian apartment, the two robed men make their way to the Nespresso machine only to find that Clooney, 61, has just one coffee pod left. An all-out battle then ensues, eventually involving Camille Cottin, who lives in the apartment below Clooney, and has her coffee stolen as part of the duo's revived fight.

"It was great to be reunited with George on set again and continue our friendly on-screen rivalry, but this time having the wonderful Camille to keep us in check," Dujardin said in a statement about the new campaign which revisits Clooney and Dujardin's 2014 battle, where Dujardin tricks Clooney into trading shoes and giving away his espresso, before the Ocean's Eleven star strikes back.

Clooney called it a "pleasure" to be reunited with the French actor. "This time having the brilliant Camille bring her touch of sophistication to the set made for the perfect dynamic," he added in a release.

Nespresso

Clooney has been the face of Nespresso, and its "What Else?" campaign, since 2006. In the eighteen years since, he's starred alongside Matt Damon, Danny DeVito and Jack Black in pushing the limits of what he'll do for a cup of coffee — and where he'll go.

In 2017, he time-traveled through some of the most iconic movie scenes in history for an ad, riding shotgun with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, in the backseat of Janet Leigh's car before she drives into the Bates Motel in Psycho, and on the back of Peter Fonda's motorcycle in Easy Rider.

The following year, Clooney teamed up with Game of Thrones's Natalie Dormer, to slay a dragon before walking off the film set to get a coffee in real-life New York City.

Dormer said it was a "dream come true" to work with Clooney on the commercial — an appreciation the Ticket to Paradise actor returned as he gushed about getting to fulfill his "fantasy of playing the role of a medieval knight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nespresso

The company's commitment to sustainability has been both a foundation for Clooney's involvement and a bit of a headache.

In 2020, he told Deadline he was "saddened" after British reporter Anthony Barnett witnessed children working on a Nespresso-linkedin coffee farm in Guatemala.

"Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12 I'm uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labor," Clooney said in response to the reports. "That's why I joined the Sustainability advisory board of Nespresso seven years ago along with the Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International, and the Fair Labour Association among many others with the goal then, as it remains to this day to improve the lives of farmers."

"We knew it was a big project when it started 7 years ago, and honestly I was surprised and saddened to see this story," he continued. "Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve."

In the latest campaign, Cottin leaves Clooney with a final message: "Don't forget to recycle."