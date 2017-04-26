Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Clooney proves just how far he'll go for a good cup of coffee by making his way through some of the best travel scenes in Hollywood history

George Clooney is taking a trip down iconic movie lane for his new Nespresso commercial.

In this look at the campaign titled “Comin’ Home”, the U.S. Brand Ambassador for the coffee company proves just how far he’ll go for a good cup of joe by making his way through some of the best travel scenes in Hollywood history.

While stuck on a rainy movie set with dreaded drip coffee, Clooney takes a call from pal Andy Garcia who’s enjoying a “perfect Nespresso morning” in paradise. The sound of Garcia’s first satisfying sip is enough to convince the actor to make his getaway with Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear in the Muppet Movie.

Image zoom Credit: Rainer Hosch

After leaving the characters, Clooney finds himself riding shotgun with Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, in the backseat of Janet Leigh’s car before she makes a fateful turn into the Bates Motel in Psycho, and on the back of Peter Fonda’s motorcycle in Easy Rider. Finally, he makes his grand entrance into a Nespresso store by riding in on Seabiscuit.