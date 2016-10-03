George Clooney on Cooking for Amal: 'I Don't Think She's Ever Quite Impressed'

Two years of being married to George Clooney and a home-cooked meal? Amal Clooney is one lucky lady.

The Money Monster actor told E! on Saturday at the Motion Picture Television Fund’s Night Under the Stars celebration that he cooked a romantic dinner for his wife to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Sept. 27.

“It’s very big news. Very, very big celebration—fireworks,” he first joked before admitting, “Okay, I made dinner.”

But the actor says his wife has to be fooled into liking his meals.

“I don’t think she’s ever quite impressed with my cooking,” he said. “If I slap something together—spaghetti and meatballs—she doesn’t know that it comes in a jar, so I can just fool her with that one.”

George, 55, who hosted the night’s event, joked to Entertainment Tonight that they “mostly drank” and the night was “very civilized.”

The funny guy also quipped about his high-profile marriage to the international human rights lawyer, 38. “And they said it wouldn’t last,” George joked. “Ah, we proved them wrong!”

Jokes aside, the Oscar-winning actor also took time to boast about his powerful wife.

“Of course I’m proud of her. Yeah, it comes with risk,” he said. “I think Amal’s decision to [represent Nadia, a Yazidi woman, who was sold as a slave to ISIS] was, of course, heroic.”

And by the sounds of it, there will be plenty more anniversary meals (and time for George to practice) to come.

“They look more in love than ever,” says Paolo Quarantotto, the owner of local restaurant Il Gatto Nero, where Amal and George recently dined on Lake Como. “They are still in the honeymoon mode. So attentive with each other.”