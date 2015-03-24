Image zoom

“Since I have a picture of my mom eating at Patsy’s when she was pregnant with me, I can honestly say that I’ve been going to Patsy’s since before I was born. It’s been a great part of my life ever since,” Clooney said in the restaurant’s new cookbook, Patsy’s Italian Family Cookbook, which debuts today and was written by executive chef, co-owner — and Clooney pal — Sal Scognamillo.

As for the dinner itself, it was like good old times. The newlyweds—who were joined by George’s mom, Nina, and three friends—dined on signature dishes. For Amal, it was a house salad without tomatoes—she mentioned she didn’t like them, a source told PEOPLE—and penne pasta with Patsy’s spicy marinara sauce and cherry peppers.

George, opted for a lighter meal (apparently he is watching his weight, said the source). He ordered the Tre Colore Salad and Chicken Tre Colore (grilled chicken on salad), while his mom enjoyed shrimp scampi with pasta. The group then picked on a variety of desserts including Cannoli and Biscotti.

As they sat in the main dining, Clooney and his family “were extremely friendly to other customers who greeted him,” said the source. “And, when the chef gifted the family with copies of the cookbook, Amal quipped, ‘You expect me to learn how to cook?'” the source added.

