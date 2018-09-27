George Clooney makes no bones about it: neither he nor Amal can cook particularly well. Fortunately, Viviana Frizzi, a 33-year-old Como, Italy, native and award-winning chef, is there to pick up the culinary slack.

The Clooneys’ full-time chef since 2013, Frizzi “can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry,” George tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn’t as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London.”

In addition to a weekly pizza night (“George and Amal’s favorite pizza is a margherita with rocket salad,” says Frizzi), her ever-expanding repertoire includes sushi and Lebanese and Indian dishes, as well as risottos and Italian fare that even the couple’s 16-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, enjoy.

“The twins are not fussy eaters,” says Frizzi, whose child-friendly menus include salmon, tomato risotto, margherita pizza and ricotta with raspberries. “When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, Mmm!”

So has Frizzi—whom George calls “a remarkable person in and out of the kitchen”—managed to teach the Clooneys to cook?

“Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly,” he says.

They’re just happy to have a seat at Vivi’s table.