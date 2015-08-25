Amal and George Clooney Dine on Pasta and Wine During Their Romantic Italian Vacation

Image zoom

When in Italy, you should eat as the Italians do — and George and Amal Clooney are perfect examples of that.



The couple, who own an estate in Lake Como, have been spotted dining around the elite destination on date nights and with family members. So what is their most frequent order? Pasta, of course.

“[Amal] orders whatever she feels like, even if it is a starter, a plate of homemade pasta and a dessert,” says Paolo Quarantotto, who owns Il Gatto Nero restaurant in Cernobbio, where the two often dine. “If we have a special dish of the day, both George and Amal will have a taste along with whatever they order.”

While the pair — who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary Sept. 27 — dined at Harry’s Bar in Cernobbio, they had a similar order.

A waiter tells PEOPLE that when he brought out their homemade pasta dishes, George jokingly pointed to Amal and said, “She eats, and I put it on.”

“Mrs. Clooney likes to try different dishes, both pasta and main courses,” says the waiter.

When entertaining famous friends with kids like Julia Roberts and Edward Norton at home, the Clooneys also like to whip up homemade pizzas in their pizza oven, says an insider.

The Clooneys also seem to know that no Italian meal is complete without good wine.

“They choose their wines carefully in line with their orders and consult each other on them,” says Quarantotto. “It’s very sweet.”