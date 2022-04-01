Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce

"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network's Big Restaurant Bet. "It's crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it's heaven!"

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
active:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill,' says chef Geoffrey Zakarian. 'It's crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it's heaven!'

The host of Food Network's new series Big Restaurant Bet loves this recipe because "anyone can do it!" he says. "You can buy the ingredients anywhere and there is not much to mess up."

To set yourself up for success, The Kitchen cohost suggests spending a few minutes setting up before jumping into the recipe. "As always, do not start anything unless all the ingredients are prepped and in front of you," he says. "You shouldn't have to run around in the middle of cooking to find something you forgot! Mise en place, mise en place!"

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons of the oil and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in a shallow bowl; place eggs in a second shallow bowl. Toss together panko and grated cheese in a third shallow bowl. Working with 1 zucchini slice at a time, dredge in flour, shaking off excess; dip in egg, letting excess drip off, and dredge in panko mixture, pressing lightly to adhere. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Heat remaining ¾ cup oil in a large skillet to 350° over medium high. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Working in batches, carefully add zucchini to skillet without overcrowding. Cook, flipping once, until fritters are golden brown on each side, 4 to 6 minutes total. Using tongs, carefully transfer fritters to baking sheet; drain. Sprinkle immediately with a pinch of salt.

  • Stir cucumber and dill into reserved yogurt mixture. Serve fritters immediately with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 04/12/2022