Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce
"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. "It’s crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it’s heaven!"
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
The host of Food Network's new series Big Restaurant Bet loves this recipe because "anyone can do it!" he says. "You can buy the ingredients anywhere and there is not much to mess up."
To set yourself up for success, The Kitchen cohost suggests spending a few minutes setting up before jumping into the recipe. "As always, do not start anything unless all the ingredients are prepped and in front of you," he says. "You shouldn't have to run around in the middle of cooking to find something you forgot! Mise en place, mise en place!"