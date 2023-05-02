General Mills Recalls 4 All Purpose Flour Varieties Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

The company announced a voluntary national recall of 2 lb., 5 lb. and 10 lb. bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour on Friday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 2, 2023 10:29 AM
Gold Medal flour. Photo: FDA

General Mills has recalled four Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all purpose flour varieties due to possible salmonella contamination.

The voluntary national recall of 2 lb., 5 lb. and 10 lb. bags of its Gold Medal flour specifically affects bags with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

The recall is being issued for "the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product," according to the General Mills website.

General Mills adds that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease (CDC) both warn that "consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour."

The FDA adds that Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains, according to the FDA.

The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

General Mills asked that consumers check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by the recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

