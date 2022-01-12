General Mills Merges Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Into One New Limited Edition Cereal
Here's a mashup made in cereal fan heaven!
General Mills has a new limited-edition cereal now available that combines two of its most popular flavors: Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
The new Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix cereal features "the delicious taste of Lucky's magical marshmallow charms and frosted oats alongside Cinnadusted squares in every spoonful," the brand said in a release on Wednesday.
It's not the first time they've played with merging some of their cereals into one. The brand has a line of "Remix" flavors, combining things like Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits with Vanilla Chex and crunchy churros bits, or Golden Grahams pieces with Cocoa Puffs cereal and marshmallows.
RELATED: What Is 'Nature's Cereal'? All About the TikTok Breakfast Trend That Lizzo Is 'Addicted' To
They've also been expanding the Cinnamon Toast Crunch profile, with products like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros, Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, and Apple Pie Toast Crunch. Late last year, the brand even released CinnaGraham Toast Crunch, which takes Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and adds Golden Grahams-like graham crackers to the bunch.
In addition to the new Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix, General Mills is also bringing back its limited-edition Reese's Puffs Bunnies cereal, just in time for Easter!
The cereal offers the same great taste of Reese's Puffs, in the shape of an adorably irresistible bunny.
Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix is available at grocery retailers now for $2.50 for a mid-size box and $3.99 for the family-size. Reese's Puffs Bunnies return for $4.73 per box beginning in late February.