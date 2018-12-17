General Mills Debuts New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros Cereal

General Mills is making it easier to have dessert for breakfast.

The company recently announced they are adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros cereal to their already extensive lineup of breakfast options. The bite-size churros are dusted with real cinnamon and “you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk,” the press release says.

They are also introducing a more colorful twist on classic Lucky Charms, and adding a fruity version as an option. The new flavor is a combination of their famous marshmallows with new red, fruity cereal pieces.

And last but not least, after much demand, General Mills is bringing back Chocolate Toast Crunch. The cereal was originally on shelves in 2016 and after it was discontinued, people started a petition on Change.org.

“Sure, the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch is amazing, but this chocolaty rendition is what makes this world so beautiful,” the petition reads. “Those chocolate swirls are more amazing and awe-striking than the Milky Way Galaxy itself.”

The best part about these new cereals is you don’t have to wait until the new year to try them — they’re already hitting shelves at major retailers nationwide starting today.