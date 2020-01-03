Image zoom Gene Simmons, ice in cereal Gene Simmons/Twitter. Inset: Getty Images

Gene Simmons has shaken the world of many foodies on Twitter after revealing the unconventional way he keeps the milk in his cereal cold.

The KISS frontman welcomed 2020 by sharing on Twitter that he puts ice cubes in his cereal.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” Simmons, 70, wrote along with two photos of the prepared snack. He also mixed two different types of cereal, which appeared to be Frosted Mini Wheats and Oreo O’s.

While some on Twitter applauded the rock star’s innovative take on the breakfast staple — “We all celebrating 2020, but my man already in 2021” one Twitter user wrote — others were aghast at the addition of ice to the milk.

Simmons’ son Nick responded to his dad’s tweet, writing, “30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.”

“Why not just freeze milk in an ice tray and use that so the milk won’t get watered down? I do this with coffee,” one Twitter user asked.

“This is 100% the wrong way to start off 2020,” another user quipped.

Simmons has spent the last year on KISS’ End of the Road World Tour, which has been touted as the band’s final tour and is set to conclude in July of 2021, Billboard previously reported.

“This is a good time to do one last victory lap,” he told the Los Angeles Times in February of the band’s final lap of the concert circuit.

Image zoom Gene Simmons J. Merritt/FilmMagic

“You want to go out on top,” he told the outlet, adding that the final tour is “by far the largest and most over-the-top we’ve ever done.”

While some are not convinced that the End of the Road tour will truly be the end of KISS’ performing days — especially after the original bandmates declared they were retiring in 2000 — Simmons has repeatedly said that it really will be the end.

“By the time I’m 72, it’s time to get off the stage,” he said on Larry King Now in October. “We’ve both seen bands that stayed too long on that stage, so you wanna get off the stage before they’re tired of you, leave them wanting more.”