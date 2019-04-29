Gayle King Goes to Red Lobster Every Year for Her Son's Birthday: 'He LOVES The Biscuits'

Red Lobster’s signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits have a legion of cult-like followers, and Gayle King’s son Will Bumpus Jr. is among them.



In an Instagram post on Sunday, the CBS This Morning host revealed that she has taken her now 32-year-old son to the seafood chain every year on his birthday since he was eight years old. She says the tradition has continued since he was a child because “he LOVES the biscuits,” so they’ve seen no reason to stop.

This year, the mother-son pair was joined at the seafood franchise by King’s newly-engaged daughter Kirby Bumpus and Kirby’s fiance Virgil Miller.

“What were you doing on this day 32 years ago TODAY at 1:50 pm?” King wrote in the caption of her post. “I was giving birth to fav son @willgb3m,” tagging Will’s Instagram profile. Will’s father is William Bumpus Sr., a Connecticut-based attorney whom King was married to from 1982 to 1993.

The gallery of photos she shared of the birthday outing included a picture of her and Will looking into Red Lobster’s signature fish tank full of live lobsters, Will holding a biscuit, the entire crew smiling around the dinner table, and a video of the waitstaff singing to an embarrassed birthday boy, which King called “hilaaarious!”

For her own birthday celebration in December of 2017, King opted for a homemade meal with her best friend Oprah Winfrey. The “almost Weight Watchers-approved” dinner consisted of glazed carrots, dover sole meunière (“Gayle’s favorite”), skillet potatoes, cauliflower gratin, and butter lettuce salad with pears.