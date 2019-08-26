Image zoom Gayle King/Instagram

Gayle King is having just as much bad luck as everyone else trying to get their hands on the new Popeyes chicken sandwich.

The journalist had high hopes on Sunday when she began her quest for the latest fast food offering alongside her nephew Cameron Harrison.

“We are SO psyched today nephew @cameronharrison6 ready to taste THEEE CHICKEN sandwich @popeyeslouisianakitchen,” King wrote on an Instagram selfie of the pair outside a Popeyes location in New York.

She then encouraged her followers to swipe to the next photo of a sign revealing the location was sold out. “… Be Back Soon,” reads the sign. “We apologize that this location is out of Chicken Sandwiches.”

“Whomp whomp,” added King.

The initial disappointment didn’t get King and Harrison completely discouraged, though. They proceeded to try 15 more Popeyes restaurants — but they wised up this time, opting to call in advance of visiting each spot.

“We also called FIFTEEN locations how do you run out of that sandwich on SUNDAY???!!!! May need therapy to recover,” said King.

Image zoom

RELATED: We Made the Viral Deep-Fried BBQ Chicken Stuffed Pizzadilla — and It Was Horrifying

Harrison shared proof of their hard work in the form of a screenshot of his call logs. “FYI these are all the Popeyes locations I called for that damn sandiwich [sic] in case you didn’t think I did my due diligence,” he wrote on Instagram stories.

Though a representative for Popeyes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the shortage, it seems to be a nationwide problem, with many upset customers taking their grievances to Twitter.

Me when I drove 20 minutes to get a Popeyes chicken sandwich and they were sold out pic.twitter.com/El8zx44ZqB — F² (@FoThousand) August 25, 2019

“Welcome to Popeyes, we’re currently sold out of the chicken sandwich..” Me:

pic.twitter.com/ULvsZkY1A0 — TaReef KnockOut 👊🏾 (@TaReefKnockOut) August 20, 2019

The popularity of the chicken sandwich, which was first released earlier this month, was heightened after what’s being called #ChickenWars. It all began last week when Popeyes’ Twitter account sent out a “y’all good?” tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original.”

RELATED: KFC Is Testing Plant-Based Fried Chicken

Wendy’s then got in the ring by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich, along with the caption, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”

Now fans of each chain are defending their favorite sandwich on social media … if they can find one to buy first, of course.