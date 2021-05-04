The British rocker shows PEOPLE how to prepare the healthy Italian dish with handmade, "no egg" pasta

Watch Gavin Rossdale Cook a Tasty and 'Mindful' Dinner with Vegan Bolognese: This Dish 'Is the Future'

Gavin Rossdale is saving the world, one pasta dish at a time!

In a cooking tutorial shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Bush frontman, 55, shares how to prepare a vegan bolognese dish with homemade pasta.

"I'm going to make a vegan bolognese. I've grown up having bolognese and I just thought that coming on here I just wanted to do something a bit more mindful," Rossdale tells PEOPLE. "Making vegan bolognese is the future."

Rossdale begins by creating the pasta dough with 00 flour, semolina flour, a pinch of salt and red palm oil.

"You can use olive oil," says Rossdale. "But this is red palm oil. It's from Eritrea or Egypt, it's crazy, right, but it gives a little color."



After adding water to the mixture, he begins to knead the dough before placing it in the fridge

"This is gonna be a 10-minute process but in a food processor it takes like two minutes," says Rossdale on kneading the dough. "Don't worry if it looks dry ... you can always add more water, or more flour, you know, take it wherever it needs to go."

As Rossdale prepares the sauce, he chops up half an onion, carrot, and begins to saute them together in a pan with oil. He shares that it's important to take time on this step so the carrots can soften properly.

"Obviously the carrots take a lot longer and you don't want crunchy carrots in a bolognese," says Rossdale. "And so this for me, even when I was making the regular one, is taking time with this because that's how you bring out the sweetness of everything."

He then adds bay leaves, rosemary, salt and a vegan butter to "elevate the flavors" of the sauce. Rossdale then adds tomato paste, garlic, and red wine to the sauce and cooks on high heat to reduce the wine. Afterwards, he removes the bay leaves and adds in a package of vegan beef.

When it's time to cook the pasta, he rolls out the dough with a pin, cuts it up into equal pieces and boils the pieces in salt water. He then adds the cooked pasta to the sauce along with a tablespoon of the pasta water.

"Look, I don't care if a bit of water goes in here from the pasta water, that is nectar," says Rossdale.

The British rocker adds a finishing touch of extra virgin olive oil to the sauce and neatly adds a portion to a plate for serving. He tops it off with grated vegan parmesan cheese and another splash of extra virgin olive oil.

"No animals were hurt in the construction of this dish," says Rossdale. "Thank you so much for joining me here on this voyage of discovery of no egg pasta, and a vegan bolognese. Thank you for all the support and for all the love for Bush for all these years."

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup 00 flour

1 cup Semolina flour

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoon of red palm oil

150 mL of water

½ onion

½ carrot

2 bay leaves

Half spring of rosemary

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon of Miyoko's Creamery butter

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

3-4 cloves of garlic