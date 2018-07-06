The musician brothers and owners of Nashville Underground restaurant offer a fan favorite from their menu.

Gavin & Joey DeGraw’s Hot Chicken Sliders

2½ cups canola oil, divided

2 Tbsp. light brown sugar

2 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)

2 lbs. chicken breast tenders

1 tsp. table salt, divided

16 slider buns, toasted

Dill-pickle slices

Ranch dressing

1. Heat 1 cup canola oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Whisk in brown sugar, cayenne and black pepper. Cook, whisking occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly, and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Place flour in a shallow dish. Place eggs in a second shallow dish and bread crumbs in a third shallow dish.

3. Dredge chicken in flour, and then dip in eggs. Dredge coated pieces in bread crumbs, shaking off excess. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil.

4. Heat 1½ cups oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering. Add half of the chicken; cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 5 to 6 minutes. Using tongs, transfer cooked chicken to bowl with brown sugar sauce; toss to coat, and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle chicken evenly with ½ teaspoon salt. Repeat process with remaining half chicken.

5. Place fried chicken pieces on bottom slider buns. Top with pickles, drizzle with ranch dressing, and cover with top buns.

Makes: 16

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

