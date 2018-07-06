Gavin & Joey DeGraw's Hot Chicken Sliders

Con Poulos
People Staff
July 06, 2018 02:31 PM

The musician brothers and owners of Nashville Underground restaurant offer a fan favorite from their menu.

Gavin & Joey DeGraw’s Hot Chicken Sliders

2½ cups canola oil, divided
2 Tbsp. light brown sugar
2 Tbsp. cayenne pepper
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)
2 lbs. chicken breast tenders
1 tsp. table salt, divided
16 slider buns, toasted
Dill-pickle slices
Ranch dressing

1. Heat 1 cup canola oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Whisk in brown sugar, cayenne and black pepper. Cook, whisking occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly, and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Place flour in a shallow dish. Place eggs in a second shallow dish and bread crumbs in a third shallow dish.

3. Dredge chicken in flour, and then dip in eggs. Dredge coated pieces in bread crumbs, shaking off excess. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil.

4. Heat 1½ cups oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering. Add half of the chicken; cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 5 to 6 minutes. Using tongs, transfer cooked chicken to bowl with brown sugar sauce; toss to coat, and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle chicken evenly with ½ teaspoon salt. Repeat process with remaining half chicken.

5. Place fried chicken pieces on bottom slider buns. Top with pickles, drizzle with ranch dressing, and cover with top buns.

Makes: 16

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now