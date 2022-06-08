The bar and honky-tonk is nestled in Nashville's entertainment district

Garth Brooks Is Opening a Nashville Bar Named After His Song 'Friends in Low Places'

Garth Brooks is the latest country star to open a bar in Nashville.

On Monday, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, 60, revealed that he was "excited" about the opening of Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, and teased what fans can expect from the new establishment on his Inside Studio G Facebook Live.

"If you're going to open a bar, you're going to want to bring something that people go 'Now, you've been to Nashville,'" he said in the livestream.

The Grammy winner also unveiled the logo for his bar — which does not yet have an opening date — named after his hit song, "Friends in Low Places."

"I think it was also somebody's idea on here…to open a bar in Nashville," he said, referring to the platform in which he interacts with fans. "And so now here it comes. We got the first look at what the Friends in Low Places logo looks like. But I can't wait to see merchandise with this on it."

In March, he shared the vision with CMT.

"It's a classic honky-tonk," he told the outlet. "It's what I grew up in. It's a bar along one wall, a bar along the other wall, and the rest is just space to dance or whatever you want to do."

He added that he hopes the bar is a destination for country music fans.

"I'm hoping this place is a thumpin' place that always looks like something is going crazy in there. I like that," he explained. "But when you walk in, I hope it's country music that you hear."

In April, Brooks shared a photo of the bar — which is located on Broadway in downtown Nashville — on Instagram.

"Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?! Nashville, I CAN'T WAIT for this weekend! love, g," he captioned the post.

Brooks teamed up with Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company, to open the bar in Nashville's entertainment district.

Amid his new business venture, Brooks has also been performing in stadiums nationwide. Most recently, his May concert in Baton Rouge left the audience cheering — and shaking.

The country legend performed in front of more than 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium, and according to a professor at the college, movement in the venue registered as a small earthquake when he sang LSU's unofficial alma mater song, "Callin' Baton Rouge."

Brooks was certainly prepared to put on a loud and exciting show especially since the concert marked his first time playing Baton Rouge in 24 years.