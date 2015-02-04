Image zoom

No need to fantasize about traveling to the mythical land of Westeros to lavishly dine in a Game of Thrones throne.



Now all you have to do is travel to London. (Take note, Kerry Washington.)

HBO is hosting a three-day dining extravaganza starting Feb. 13 at the Andaz Liverpool Street Hotel in London in anticipation for the release of the fourth series on DVD and Blu-ray — and the best part? It’s free (that is if you are able to win one of the coveted seats at the banquet table).

While it’s unclear whether the walls will be gilded in gold, the event is themed around a “private, clandestine meeting of the Small Council in King’s Landing,” the event’s website says, and promises to be a “one-of-a-kind epic banquet” that offers “the finest delicacies Westeros has to offer over multiple courses.”

The Telegraph reports that dishes, created by The Wandering Chef, will include items like “The Lies of Tyrion Lannister and his Proclaimed Innocence” or poached veal and tongue with beetroot horseradish and “Oldtown Mustard.”

Truly a feast fit for a king. Might as well start having people call you “your majesty.”

—Laura Lane

