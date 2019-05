Inspired by Arya Stark and her special training with Jaqen H’ghar and the Faceless Men of Braavos, Mountain Dew has released a limited-edition Game of Thrones-inspired can: “A Can Has No Name.” When warm, the can appears blank—no branding, no words, no hints. After placed in the fridge, the can reveals the names on Arya’s kill list, reminding fans of the people she has killed and the ones still remaining targets as the series comes to a close.