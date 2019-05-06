Game of Thrones Appears to Have Accidentally Left a Disposable Coffee Cup in a Scene

Maybe Daenarys Targaryen needed a strong latte after all that dragon riding?

placeholder
By
Ana Calderone
May 06, 2019 11:55 AM

The latest episode of Game of Thrones not only brought Daenarys Targaryen out of Winterfell and into Kings Landing staring into the eyes of Cersei Lannister—but it also brought viewers back to the 21st century for a brief moment.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the fourth episode of the series’ eighth and final season featured a scene in which the show makers seemingly left a modern-day coffee cup in plain view. The disposable cup is only on screen for 2 seconds, but is definitely visible if you’re looking for it.

It takes place during the celebratory feast following the Battle of Winterfell. Tormund Giantsbane is giving an epic toast to his BFF Jon Snow, when the camera pans to a somber looking Daenarys with the cup sitting in front of her. It is the only time the cup and its unmistakable plastic white lid was left in the shot—in every other scene at the same table Daenarys is using a goblet more appropriate to the time period.

Helen Sloan/HBO

The mishap, of course, inspired hundreds of memes on social media.

While many on Twitter were nearly certain the cup was from Starbucks, Entertainment Weekly writer and Game of Thrones expert James Hibberb pointed out that the cast didn’t actually frequent the coffee chain on the Belfast set, but were more likely to get coffee from craft services.

HBO responded to the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek statement. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

RELATED: See the Superhero-Themed Cake Kylie Jenner Gave ‘Husband’ Travis Scott, Plus More Celebrity Confections

Aside from the cup though, episode 4 was filled with a handful of other jaw-dropping moments, including a proposal and a heartbreaking death. Read our full recap here.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.