Game of Thrones Appears to Have Accidentally Left a Disposable Coffee Cup in a Scene

The latest episode of Game of Thrones not only brought Daenarys Targaryen out of Winterfell and into Kings Landing staring into the eyes of Cersei Lannister—but it also brought viewers back to the 21st century for a brief moment.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the fourth episode of the series’ eighth and final season featured a scene in which the show makers seemingly left a modern-day coffee cup in plain view. The disposable cup is only on screen for 2 seconds, but is definitely visible if you’re looking for it.

It takes place during the celebratory feast following the Battle of Winterfell. Tormund Giantsbane is giving an epic toast to his BFF Jon Snow, when the camera pans to a somber looking Daenarys with the cup sitting in front of her. It is the only time the cup and its unmistakable plastic white lid was left in the shot—in every other scene at the same table Daenarys is using a goblet more appropriate to the time period.

Helen Sloan/HBO

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

The mishap, of course, inspired hundreds of memes on social media.

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

Whoopsie lol pic.twitter.com/H25vfbDD6W — Ilhan Omar is braver (@slippish) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

While many on Twitter were nearly certain the cup was from Starbucks, Entertainment Weekly writer and Game of Thrones expert James Hibberb pointed out that the cast didn’t actually frequent the coffee chain on the Belfast set, but were more likely to get coffee from craft services.

HBO responded to the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek statement. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

Aside from the cup though, episode 4 was filled with a handful of other jaw-dropping moments, including a proposal and a heartbreaking death. Read our full recap here.