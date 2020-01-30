Disney Now Has a Spicy Green Milk Beverage at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Disney Parks

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is known for some out-of-this-world foodie favorites, and the latest treat to hit Batuu is coming in hot.

By this point most Disney lovers know about Luke Skywalker’s favorite blue and green milk drinks, but if the the basic versions aren’t doing it for you, perhaps you might like the spicy green milk.

As Delish first pointed out, Toydaria Swirl was introduced to Disneyland’s Milk Stand this month, though it is not yet available at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The slushy green milk is swirled with lime, chili peppers, salt and mango jelly and is topped off with chili-lime seasoning creating a sweet, spicy treat.

The drink is definitely Instagrammable, but how does it actually taste? The original green and blue milks have Star Wars lovers conflicted, and the spicy version is receiving a few mixed reviews, too.

Instagram user @Disneyland34seven said, “I don’t care for this personally, but I also don’t like green milk or mango.” Unlike her, the rest of her family loved it, and compared it to the famous chili-lime Tajin seasoning.

Our friends at Disney Food Blog said the Toydaria Swirl is “more interesting than the standard drink,” noting the spicy seasoning “does add some complexity to the flavor.” Ultimately, though, it seems like it all depends on your spice tolerance.

The swirly spicy milk will run you about $9 ($1 more than the original milks but apparently twice the flavor.) As of right now, the Toydaria Swirl is only available in Disneyland, but hopefully it’ll make its way to Disney World, too.