Gal Gadot Becomes New Face of Smartwater as Jennifer Aniston's Contract Ends After 12 Years

Gal Gadot is giving smartwater a new look.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress kicked off 2020 by announcing a new partnership with the popular water brand. Gadot, 34, tells PEOPLE that it was a “very easy yes” for her since she’s been a big fan of them since before they approached her.

“I only partner with brands that I love and believe in, and smartwater is such an innovative, iconic brand that I’ve always been using,” Gadot says. “There’s people who struggle drinking water. I’m the opposite. I wake up and I drink smartwater. I’ve been drinking smartwater for years when I travel and run around on sets.”

Gadot comes in as Jennifer Aniston‘s relationship with smartwater ended last year after 12 years. Aniston, 50, first signed on as the face of the brand in 2007, helping catapult them to a household name.

“The long-standing partnership with Jen Aniston concluded in 2019,” a spokesperson for smartwater tells PEOPLE. “The brand is of course grateful for her involvement and will always be glad she is a friend of the brand!”

While Gadot hasn’t had a chance to connect directly with Aniston, the actress said she’s looking forward to having the same relationship Aniston had with the company.

“I love Jennifer Aniston,” she told Huffpost. “She’s one of my favorite actresses, and I adore her and admire her work. And I’m very happy to be partnering with smartwater just like she did.”

Gadot joins smartwater’s growing list of talent partners, the representative added, including basketball star Ben Simmons who fronts smartwater alkaline and antioxidant. “Gal will champion the brand and full portfolio of products,” they added.

In her announcement post on Instagram, Gadot specifically calls out how the bottles are 100% recyclable. It was important for the environmentally conscious star to know the company was on the same page as her when it came to sustainability.

“Obviously, the world is dealing with a big packaging waste problem,” she tells PEOPLE. “Before I partnered with smartwater, I spoke to heads of the company and I was very relieved and happy and excited to find out that the company, and the Coca-Cola company as well, has invested billions of dollars into sustainability, including collecting and recycling a bottle for each bottle that’s being sold. I love the fact that they want to do business right and they don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk.”

“So proud to announce my new partnership with @smartwater, a brand that is rooted in innovation both inside & outside the plant based and 100% recyclable bottle! smartwater has personally been a part of my life for many years and I’m excited to be a part of the team!,” Gadot wrote next to an Instagram shot of her with the recognizable sleek bottle and label.

Along with Gadot’s partnership, smartwater revealed a new line of still flavors inspired by fruit-infused spa waters. The bottles will come in four different varieties: cucumber lime, watermelon mint, strawberry blackberry and pineapple kiwi.

“Gal elevates the meaning of strength, beauty and balance on and off screen by bringing to life the smart, modern and innovative ethos of the brand,” Celina Li, VP, Water, Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement. “She’s the perfect partner to join us in smartwater’s newest chapter, which will be the largest marketing and media investment in the brand’s history.”