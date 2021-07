Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Brush three lime halves with oil. Cut remaining lime half into quarters; reserve for later. Place lime halves, cut-side down, on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, rotating occasionally, until charred, about 5 minutes. Remove from grill; let cool slightly, about 3 minutes. Juice grilled limes to equal 3 tablespoons of juice. Stir together lime juice, shallot, garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature 5 to 10 minutes, then slowly whisk in 3 tablespoons oil.