Gail Simmons's Charred Corn, Peach & Feta Salad with Grilled Lime Dressing
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"Corn and peaches are by far my two favorite ingredients, signaling summer is in full swing," says the host of Bravo's Top Chef Amateurs, premiering July 1. "Grilling and tossing them with a bright dressing and crunchy radishes brings out their inherent sweetness even more"
Ingredients
- 2 medium limes, cut in half
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing, divided
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped
- 1 medium garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 3 ears fresh yellow corn
- 3 firm-ripe peaches, cut into 1-in.wedges
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 5 large watermelon or Easter egg radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1/2 cup)
- 1/4 cup roughly torn fresh basil or mint leaves
Directions
- Step 1Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Brush three lime halves with oil. Cut remaining lime half into quarters; reserve for later. Place lime halves, cut-side down, on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, rotating occasionally, until charred, about 5 minutes. Remove from grill; let cool slightly, about 3 minutes. Juice grilled limes to equal 3 tablespoons of juice. Stir together lime juice, shallot, garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature 5 to 10 minutes, then slowly whisk in 3 tablespoons oil.
- Step 2Meanwhile, brush corn and peach wedges with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Place peaches, cut-side down, and corn on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until tender and slightly charred, 5 minutes for peaches and 10 minutes for corn. Remove from heat. Let cool 3 minutes.
- Step 3Cut corn kernels off cobs. Toss together corn, peaches and radishes in a large bowl. Add feta, lime dressing and 2 tablespoons basil; toss to combine. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons basil; serve with reserved lime pieces.