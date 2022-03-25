Gail Simmons' Breakfast Tacos with Charred Scallion Salsa

"While filming Top Chef in Houston, I loved exploring the city's endless Tex-Mex landscape, especially the taco trucks," says Simmons, who stars in the 19th season of the Bravo series. "I was inspired by how simple and flavorful the breakfast tacos were, so I created this recipe to be able to enjoy them when I returned home"

By People Staff

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high (400° to 450°). Toss scallions with 2 tablespoons oil and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a large bowl. Place scallions on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Let cool, and then coarsely chop.

  • Reserve 2 tablespoons scallions for later. Place remaining scallions, cilantro stems and leaves, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, jalapeño and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until a chunky paste forms, 6 to 7 pulses. Transfer to a bowl; stir in ½ cup oil and reserved scallions.

  • Whisk together eggs, milk and ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium low. Add eggs; cook, stirring constantly, until just cooked through but moist, about 1 minute.

  • Warm tortillas directly over an element on stove top to lightly char, about 15 seconds per side. Lay out tortillas in double layers (2 per taco); divide eggs among them. Top each with avocado and scallion salsa. Add toppings; serve with extra salsa on the side.

Tips

To prevent scallions from wilting, place them root-side down in a jar filled with 1 in. of water, loosely cover with a plastic bag, and refrigerate until ready to use.

