Gail Simmons' Breakfast Tacos with Charred Scallion Salsa
"While filming Top Chef in Houston, I loved exploring the city's endless Tex-Mex landscape, especially the taco trucks," says Gail Simmons, who stars in the 19th season of the Bravo series. "I was inspired by how simple and flavorful the breakfast tacos were, so I created this recipe to be able to enjoy them when I returned home."
"There should be a flavorful, fun balance between the creamy eggs, avocado and cheese with slightly spicy, bright salsa," says the food writer. "A little smoke should come through in the scallions and the toppings should give a great crunch."
Simmons also loves how personalized this recipe can be and suggests, "This recipe is easy to customize with whatever you have in your pantry. Top with any crunchy veggies, cheese, crumbled bacon or any fresh herbs, make it as spicy or subtle as you like, make it your own!"
Ingredients
- 4 bunches scallions
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- ½ cup roughly chopped cilantro stems and leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
- 4 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 8 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons milk or water
- 16 (5-in.) corn tortillas
- 2 small avocados, thinly sliced
- Toppings: crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, cilantro, sliced radishes, chopped onion and lime wedges
Directions
- Step 1Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high (400° to 450°). Toss scallions with 2 tablespoons oil and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a large bowl. Place scallions on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Let cool, and then coarsely chop.
- Step 2Reserve 2 tablespoons scallions for later. Place remaining scallions, cilantro stems and leaves, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, jalapeño and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until a chunky paste forms, 6 to 7 pulses. Transfer to a bowl; stir in ½ cup oil and reserved scallions.
- Step 3Whisk together eggs, milk and ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium low. Add eggs; cook, stirring constantly, until just cooked through but moist, about 1 minute.
- Step 4Warm tortillas directly over an element on stove top to lightly char, about 15 seconds per side. Lay out tortillas in double layers (2 per taco); divide eggs among them. Top each with avocado and scallion salsa. Add toppings; serve with extra salsa on the side.
Tips
To prevent scallions from wilting, place them root-side down in a jar filled with 1 in. of water, loosely cover with a plastic bag, and refrigerate until ready to use.