This Amazing New Gadget Scans Your Food and Reveals Its Caloric and Nutritional Values

There’s a new food toy to add to your 2016 must-have list.

French startup DietSensor has introduced a new gadget that reveals the nutritional value of your food by scanning its chemical makeup. In other words, you can get the real fat, carbs and calories counts just by placing the pocket-sized tech tool, called SCiO, over your food.

Sounds like magic, right? Here’s how it works: The device acts as a Bluetooth-connected molecular sensor that uses “near-infrared spectroscopy (the analysis of how molecules interact with light) to determine the chemical makeup of food and drink,” reports Mashable.

Although it’s targeted at those who have dietary conditions, like diabetes, it’s a useful tool for people looking to find out what’s in their food, plants, medication, oil and fuels, plastics- as the company website states.

But it does have it’s limitations: You wouldn’t be able to hover the device over your meal (i.e. a sandwich) and have it read the total as it only works in identifying the components of one particular food product (i.e. cheese, bread, salad dressing).

Interested in counting calories? The SCiO scanner is available for $249, and the app requires a monthly $10 fee.