You may want to invite Gabrielle Union to your next house party.

On Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Breaking In actress says she was invited to one of Prince’s exclusive private parties in 2005 and brought the most delicious gift she could think of.

“We’re both from the Midwest, who doesn’t love a tuna casserole?” the Nebraska native said. “He loves it. He’s a Midwest guy. If you’re not from the Midwest maybe you don’t understand the love and the lure of a tuna casserole but Prince did.”

The iconic singer, who died of an opioid overdose in 2016, was known for his secret, last-minute invitation-only parties, which Union described as “super diverse, very random and a lot of fun.”

“You would just get the address, and had to hope that whoever you went out to that event with also got a text because you could not bring a plus-one,” Union said. “We tried it once; it didn’t end well.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

The actress isn’t the only star who has whipped up a meal for Prince. Last year, singer and cookbook author Patti LaBelle revealed in a Vanity Fair article that she used to cook for him at Paisley Park while recording together.

“He took me to his house to cook for him, and he was shooting pool as I was cooking,” she said. “And when everything was done, I said, ‘Dinner’s ready!’ He said, ‘Oh, I just want a roll.'”