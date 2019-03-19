Watch Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Get Competitive in the Gym for New Gatorade Zero Campaign

Given their rocking bodies, it’s fair to say that husband-and-wife team Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade spend a decent amount of time in the gym—the couple even commemorated their fourth wedding anniversary in August by working out together.

It should come as no surprise then that the actress and NBA superstar look right at home in Gatorade’s newest ad campaign for Gatorade Zero, a hydrator made with the same amount of electrolytes as regular Gatorade, but none of the sugar.

The campaign is headlined by a 30-second commercial above, in which Union and Wade go head to head, getting competitive in the name of exercise and sipping on Gatorade Zero along the way. Wade is shown slurping the orange flavor, while Union sticks to lemon-lime.

The new parents start with pushups, step jumps and jump rope in the commercial before Union takes a breather. “Tired, huh?” Wade says, pushing Union to get up and push harder. They continue, passing the medicine ball back and forth and running on the treadmill and in a wide open field, but then Wade starts huffing and puffing, hanging his head.

“NBA superstar, huh?” Union teases, and the pair gets back to work. The commercial ends with Union winning first place in a spin class, celebrating her victory and cooling down with more Gatorade.

The new Gatorade Zero comes in five fruity flavors: orange, lemon-lime, glacier cherry, glacier freeze and berry. It can be found in all major stores nationwide—including everywhere you can buy regular Gatorade.