This Deep-Fried, Funfetti-Cake Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich Is Exactly What You Need Right Now

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 02:43 PM
We thought Pop Tarts were delicious on their own. Ditto birthday cake ice cream. Ditto Funfetti cake. Ditto deep-fried things.

But all those things combined together into one massive, crazy, rainbow-colored concoction? Our fragile hearts can’t take it.

Jeremy Batista, a blogger at Peep My Eats, developed this delicious monster of an ice cream sandwich, which he tells us has “been in the works for months.” It’s actually pretty simple: Take two birthday cake Pop Tarts. Put birthday cake ice cream in between. Coat the whole ice cream sandwich in Funfetti cake batter. Deep fry, then devour.

This is not the first time Batista has come up with a ridiculous food item. Remember the deep-fried big mac? Deep-fried lasagna? That ramen grilled cheese he developed exclusively for PEOPLE? That was him, the junk-food (evil) genius.

Of course, the ice cream sandwich is still delicious not deep fried, if you’re on a health kick. I mean, look at it.

Batista made this helpful 15-second video for visual learners, proving that deep-fried ice cream, as oxymoronic as it sounds, is relatively easy to pull off. And highly indulgent.

Stick a few candles in it, and you have yourself a birthday party.

—Maria Yagoda, @mariayagoda

