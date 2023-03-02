This Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper Has 15,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and You Can Snag It for Just $30

One shopper said it was “easy” to use with their “arthritic hands”

Published on March 2, 2023 10:00 AM

Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether you're chopping onions through some tears, or attempting restaurant-quality slices on your produce, prep work can be a pain. That's why shoppers are flocking to Amazon to stock up on the highly rated Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, which you can snag on sale for 40 percent off right now.

This kitchen gizmo does it all: chops, slices, dices, spirals, and even juices — all thanks to its seven interchangeable attachments. What's more, it comes with two different chopping blades and spiralizing inserts so you can customize your cuts to be larger or finer, plus an egg separator and a handheld peeler that both peels and juliennes fruits and vegetables.

Once you've attached your selected insert to the lid of the catch-all bin, you'll have the leverage to get slicing and dicing. Simply press down on the lid to run your food through a chopper or slicer blade, hold the food to wiggle it into a spiralizer, or juice citrus as usual. Its non-slip base prevents the device from moving around as you work. For added convenience, the entire kit is dishwasher-safe (on the top rack) and comes with a space-saving blade organizer, which makes it easy to store.

Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Buy It! Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the now-$30 gadget has racked up over 15,000 five-star ratings, as shoppers love the convenience of this "super handy" kitchen gadget. One reviewer said that the chopper is "much better than a knife for dicing vegetables," and called the device a "huge time saver." Another user wrote how "easy" it was to use with their "arthritic hands," while a third shopper noted how the chopper "cuts uniformly" and said it's "easy to take apart and clean" as well as "store and keep organized."

Join the legion of fans of the Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper by snagging it while it's on sale for just $30 at Amazon.

