According to Nearly 19,000 Shoppers, This $24 Tool Is the Key to Cutting Down on Meal Prep Time

One of the truest tests of a great kitchen tool is how much time it saves you — and that’s where multipurpose meal prep gadgets come in. The most versatile options will allow even amateur chefs to become more efficient, and the latest cooking device to take Amazon by storm does exactly that. The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer combines a dicer and spiralizer so effectively, reviewers say it can chop through veggies in just seconds.