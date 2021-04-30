According to Nearly 19,000 Shoppers, This $24 Tool Is the Key to Cutting Down on Meal Prep Time
One of the truest tests of a great kitchen tool is how much time it saves you — and that’s where multipurpose meal prep gadgets come in. The most versatile options will allow even amateur chefs to become more efficient, and the latest cooking device to take Amazon by storm does exactly that. The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer combines a dicer and spiralizer so effectively, reviewers say it can chop through veggies in just seconds.
It’s currently Amazons best-selling seasoning and spice chopper, but it can be used for so much more. It comes with small and large dicing blades, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade, all of which are made of rust-resistant stainless steel. To prevent accidental cuts, each blade locks into place over the catch tray, which has a five-cup capacity spacious enough to hold multiple diced vegetables. Shoppers use the handy tool for everything from making zucchini noodles to chopping potatoes for homemade french fries.
Buy It! Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer, $23.97; amazon.com
To use the chopper, simply pop a blade over the catch tray and flip the designated switch to lock it into the plastic holder. Place the tray’s non-skid base on a flat surface, and you’re ready to slice and dice. The soft-grip edges of the blade holder provide further stability while cutting. Plus, the entire apparatus is dishwasher-safe, which removes a tedious step from any cooking process.
It’s received more than 18,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its compact size and super strong blades, which one reviewer says “cut through everything,” be it firm foods like carrots or soft, ripe tomatoes.
“I just filled up four plates with veggies in less than 10 minutes,” wrote another. “Seriously. I chopped an onion earlier to saute in 15 seconds…If chopping veggies keeps you buying the same frozen ones over and over like me, this is for you. It’s a kitchen miracle.”
The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is available for just $24 on Amazon. No matter what kinds of dishes you like to make, it’ll cut back on prep time as sharply as it cuts through veggies.
