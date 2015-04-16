Get a Head-to-Toe Workout with Just One Move

Image zoom

As a former U.S. Marine, Erin Oprea is dedicated to fitness. Now a Nashville-based personal trainer with clients like Carrie Underwood, she uses her expertise to help those with busy lives stay fit. Visit her site or follow her on Twitter @erinoprea. Then come back to PEOPLE.com every Thursday to master a new workout move.



Everyone loves burpees. I know because every one of my clients makes funny noises when I tell them that’s what they’re doing next.

This is a fun twist on a traditional burpee, to be completed anytime you may not be having enough fun during your workout! Just like anything you do for the first time, you may feel a little uncoordinated—just smile and keep at it.

Make sure your core is held tight; this will help keep your balance and also make that plank look stellar. Spring is the best time to start something new, so take this and perfect it because summer is the perfect time to show off to your friends.

One Legged Burpees

Image zoom

1. Standing on your right leg, perform a single leg squat until you can place your hands on the ground.

2. Switch your weight to your hands and hop back into a plank on one leg.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Zach Harrison Photography

Image zoom

3. Hop back in, getting your right foot solidly underneath you.

4. Explode up on your right leg into a jump.

Image zoom

5. Land softly, not locking your leg and repeat the maneuver.

6. Perform 10 before switching legs for another ten on your left.

7. If you’re feeling up to it, throw in a pushup while in the plank form.