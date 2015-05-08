Sally's Baking Addiction: Can't Stop, Won't Stop Obsessing Over this Peanut Butter Cup Fudge
Baking enthusiast Sally McKenney Quinn is the author of the popular blog and cookbook Sally’s Baking Addiction as well as PEOPLE.com‘s newest food blogger. Check back each month for her latest easy-to-follow recipes! Warning: Don’t read when hungry.
Chocolate and peanut butter go together like peas and carrots, summer and sand, wine and girls nights.
The two make an undeniably tasty flavor combination that puts all other food pairings to shame. It’s hard to resist. No, wait. Impossible to resist!
When I began writing my second cookbook, Sally’s Candy Addiction, I knew I had to create a fudge recipe combining these soul mate flavors. Something that would be far superior to all other fudges. I came up with this stovetop peanut butter fudge. This fudge has a rich peanut butter taste with a creamy texture that melts in your mouth. Chopped chocolate is stirred in after the fudge cooks, creating swirls and layers from corner to corner of the fudge.
Something I didn’t do with the recipe in my cookbook is add chopped peanut butter cups on top. I saved that just for you. I have no doubt in my mind that you’ll love this extra layer of indulgence!
Sally’s Candy Addiction, with 75 new and photographed recipes including toffee, fudge, truffles, and caramels, is currently for pre-sale and will come out this September. Get your sweet tooth ready!
Sally’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge
Makes 64 1-inch squares
Special Equipment
3-quart heavy duty saucepan
Candy thermometer
1 and ½ cups (300g) sugar
¾ cup (160ml) heavy cream
⅔ cup (163g) creamy peanut butter (not natural style)
¼ tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 oz. (56g) semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
6 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures, chopped
1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving enough overhang on the sides to easily remove the fudge once it has set. Set aside.
2. Combine sugar and cream in a 3-quart heavy-duty saucepan over medium heat. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Stirring lightly every 2 minutes with a wooden spoon, bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, stop stirring and allow the mixture to boil until the thermometer registers 250°F (121°C). Turn off the stove, remove pan from the heat, and stir in the peanut butter, salt, and vanilla.
3. Gently fold in the chocolate, creating swirls. Do not stir to completely combine; you want those pretty chocolate swirls. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking pan. Do not scrape the sides of the saucepan. Smooth fudge into an even layer. Press chopped peanut butter cups on top. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and allow fudge to set at room temperature, about 4-6 hours.
4. Once set, remove the fudge from the pan by lifting out the aluminum foil. Using a large sharp knife, slice the fudge into 1-inch squares.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 4 hours, 25 minutes
