Fruit Roll-Ups Urges People Not to Eat the Plastic After Viral TikTok Confuses Viewers

TikTok's newest food trend is a cool twist on a retro treat, if done correctly.

Recipes using Fruit Roll-Ups have been gaining popularity online, especially one that calls for stuffing the sweet snack with ice cream so it creates a frozen, crunchy shell. But some TikTok users are skipping the filling all together and just eating plain, frozen Fruit Roll-Ups — and causing confusion in the process.

TikToker @hollyberry09 demonstrated how she snacks on frozen Fruit Roll-Ups by biting right into the frozen snack while it's still rolled up. Commenters were quick to question where the plastic wrap went.

"Plastic doesn't freeze I'm pretty sure," says Berry in a follow up video. "No plastic for me."

Berry doesn't address whether she removed the plastic wrap herself or not, so the official Fruit Roll-Ups' TikTok responded to her video to clarify.

In Fruit Roll-Ups' video, an employee looks skeptical and tests out the hack. She goes into the freezer and grabs a sealed package of the snack, unwraps it and says, "Um, she might be right," before taking a bite. But, despite her efforts, it is clear that her Fruit Roll-Up has a plastic wrap preventing her from successfully biting down and eating the gummy.

"Legal is making me clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic," they captioned the video.

A spokesperson for Fruit Roll-Ups confirmed the warning in a statement to PEOPLE.

"While consumers can enjoy Fruit Roll-Ups in many fun ways, including frozen, they should always remove the plastic wrap before freezing or consuming the product," they said.

One of the first creators behind the Fruit Roll-Ups ice cream hack appears to be Goli Ghavami (@golisdream), who shared her two-ingredient snack on Feb. 25.

"It's Saturday night and I'm gonna have my sweet guilty pleasure," says the influencer, who prefers to use the strawberry flavor and mango ice cream.

She explains that mango is her "ice cream of choice" but also suggests vanilla, chocolate or strawberry.

Golisdream TikTok

Other TikTokers and foodies have tried out the trend for themselves since Ghavami's simple recipe blew up. Giada De Laurentiis shared a video trying the combo, even though she'd never had a Fruit Roll-Up by itself before.

The cooking star looks skeptical, as she gives it a sniff and jokes, "It seems a little scary, look at these colors." Despite her doubts, the Giadzy founder tries the treat with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. "It's remarkably delicious!" she says.

Before Ghavami, TikTok user Trinh Carreon (@trinhdoesthings) tried the combo after a follower suggested it. Carreon, whose TikTok page is dedicated to trying food combinations submitted by her fans, tried (and enjoyed!) vanilla ice cream wrapped with a strawberry Fruit Roll-Up in October 2021.

Other users have since shared more twists — including wrapping frozen grapes in Fruit Roll-Ups.