Do not underestimate the power of the frozen tater tot.

We love tots in all forms, but we’d been sleeping on their full potential. Jeremy Batista, the mastermind behind food blog Peep My Eats who dreamed up the deep-fried big mac and funfetti pop tart ice cream sandwich, developed the perfect recipe for tailgating season: the buffalo chicken tot.

We repeat: a buffalo chicken tot. The crunchy, cheesy balls of tater tot goodness incorporate all the best elements of buffalo chicken wings … with the addition of bacon, because why not?

Batista’s process is simple: Add shredded chicken to mashed up frozen tater tots, scoop a pinch of that mixture in your palm, add blue cheese to the center and then cover with more of the tot mixture. Roll into a ball and deep fry until golden brown — then serve with ranch dressing sprinkled with crispy bacon.

“My inspiration came from wanting to introduce a delicious new game time snack!” Batista tells PEOPLE. “And what better way than to combine all of the classic foods you’d find at a football party into an easy-to-make, all-in-one game-time snack.”

Here’s the 15 second video recipe:

On a health kick? We’re sorry to hear that — but may we suggest making this healthier (i.e. less cheesy) alternative, chicken nuggets tots? Batista essentially stuffed chicken nuggets inside tater tots. They’ re super easy to make, and even easier to eat until you pass out.

