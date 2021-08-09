Frozen Honey TikTok Trend Can Potentially Lead to Stomach Aches and Diarrhea, Health Experts Say

"Too much of any healthy food can have really serious side effects," Amy Gorin — a plant-based dietitian — tells PEOPLE

One TikTok food trend isn't as sweet as it initially seemed to be.

On the popular video-sharing app, users have been enthralled by a new hack where bottles of honey (or water bottles containing the sticky product) are put into a freezer to cool overtime, eventually forming into a new concoction that is more of a cold jelly than a frozen popsicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But now, dietitians are warning against the trend from the videos, saying that eating a large amount of honey in one sitting can lead to stomach aches and diarrhea, as Sarah Rueven, a dietitian based in New York, explained to the New York Times.

In her own statement, Amy Gorin, MS, RDN — a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Conn., — tells PEOPLE, "With eating excess amounts of honey, side effects can range from tummy aches on the short-term, to increased risk of cavities and increased disease risk on the longer-term end. This is due to the heightened added sugar intake."

"Also, it's rare, but some people are allergic to honey, as it contains bee pollen. Allergies to bee pollen can be fatal," she continues. "As well, infants under age one should not have honey at all because of the risk of botulism, which can be fatal."

Adds Gorin: "Many TikTok trends get attention because they're so over the top. Never would I ever, as a registered dietitian nutritionist, encourage anyone to participate in a honey-eating challenge or a cinnamon-eating challenge or a water-drinking challenge. Too much of any healthy food can have really serious side effects."

Though the origins of the viral trend are not fully clear, one of the earliest users to try it was @daveyrz, who posted his own frozen jelly video as an attempt to "attract some bees" with the sweet trick on July 11. The clip has since garnered millions of likes and views.

Since then, he's gone on to post multiple takes on the frozen honey hack, including colored frozen honey, frozen syrup, and more.

The sweet phenomenon doesn't require nearly as much effort as past food trends, as it uses just one ingredient and is a cool snack for hot days. All users need is patience while they wait to take the honey out of the freezer.

And while some TikTokers have been squeezing honey into an empty plastic water bottle and popping it in the freezer, others have been going all in and freezing the full container without taking any out first.

But depending on how long you freeze the honey — some users have been keeping it cool for as little as two hours or as long as a full day — it can be anywhere from gelatinous and sticky to more of a solid consistency.

RELATED VIDEO: California Beekeeper Attracts Hundreds of Honey Bees

TikToker Dawn Farmer also tested out the frozen honey hack for her followers and it garnered millions of views.

In her video, she squeezes honey from a container and adds it to a water bottle before placing it in the freezer overnight. In part two of her video, she begins squeezing out the chilled honey and then takes a bite.

"Tastes like candy honey," she says in the clip. "I can see the hype."

"It's so sweet, so if you don't like sweet things you probably wouldn't like it but it's rock solid and really good," she adds. "It's stunning."