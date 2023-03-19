Frozen Fruit Recalled at Costco and Trader Joe's Stores Due to Risk of Hepatitis A Outbreak

Frozen fruit has been recalled from several stores across the country due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

According to a company announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, Scenic Fruit Company has recalled its frozen organic strawberries from Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafoods and PCC Markets as well as its frozen organic tropical blend from Trader Joe's.

Based on a report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been five documented cases of Hepatitis A, all in Washington state, resulting in two hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

The report states that the outbreaks began sometime between November 24 and December of last year, with all five patients reporting having eaten frozen organic strawberries.

The CDC claims that the frozen fruit are the "likely source of this outbreak," advising those who purchased the product to not consume the strawberries.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the virus of the same name, with symptoms ranging in severity, according to CDC. The disease can be prevented with a vaccine if administered within two weeks of exposure to the contaminated food, the company announcement states.

Scenic Food Company wrote in their announcement, "Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund."

The company also stated that customers who may have consumed the product should consult with a health professional "to determine if a vaccination is appropriate" and for those with symptoms of Hepatitis A to seek immediate care from their local health department.

Per the announcement, Oregon-based Scenic Food Company recalled its frozen organic strawberries sold to Simply Nature from the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The fruit has also been recalled from Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With and PCC Community Markets from Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Illinois and Maryland.

Lastly, the company's organic tropical fruit blend pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mango have been recalled from Trader Joe's stores nationwide.